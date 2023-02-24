PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ePlus to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the sixth consecutive year. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment. The MSP Elite 150 list recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

The ePlus Managed Services portfolio has grown over time to include:

Cloud Hosted Services

Cloud Managed Services

Managed Unified Communications and Collaboration

Vulnerability Management as a Service

Managed Power Protection

Service Desk

Managed SD-WAN, and

ePlus Lifecycle Services Support

In addition to the above, ePlus offers many security and core infrastructure offerings which manage customers' IT, freeing them up to focus on their core business, and in turn strategize for more agility, architect for better outcomes, accelerate for faster ROI, and optimize for enhanced resiliency.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have, and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"We continue to see increased and strong demand for our managed services. Customers value our consulting, knowledge, insights, and modular approach to design, develop, protect, optimize, and manage the technology that fuels their business at every stage of their lifecycle," said Dan Farrell, senior vice president global services at ePlus. "Whether managed and staffed by them or by us, we are there for customers 24/7, wherever we are needed most."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 20 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers, which hold multiple differentiating compliance attestations. These include the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Level 1 Service Provider of network monitoring and management services, as well as SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2). Additionally, ePlus holds a HIPAA attestation for its cloud-based managed services and its MSC engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 awareness training. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, The Channel Company draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. For more information visit www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

