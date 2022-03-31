PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) ) ("Inspirato" or the "Company") between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Inspirato's financial statements for the quarters ending March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods") could not be relied upon. The Company incorrectly applied Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842"), resulting in the unreliability of the Non-Reliance Periods. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

