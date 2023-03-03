Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 7 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Masco Corporation’s presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via Masco’s website until May 30, 2023.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

