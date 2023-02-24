PR Newswire

Top 10 national homebuilder now selling two home collections at The Rivers from the mid $500s

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, is now selling at The Rivers, its anticipated new development in West Sacramento. Starting from the mid $500s, The Rivers features two single-family home collections—Trailside and Parkside—offering over 200 homesites combined.

Boasting a prime location near the Sacramento River, The Rivers provides quick access to I-5, Sacramento International Airport, Old Sacramento and more. Each home collection features a versatile selection of two-story floor plans, offering contemporary open-concept layouts with stylish finishes and modern included features. Homebuyers will also appreciate a range of community amenities, such as multiple pools, a clubhouse, ponds with water features, a volleyball court, and a rock climbing playground.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheRiversCA.

More About Trailside at The Rivers

Now selling from the mid $500s

3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,355 square feet

2-bay garages

Two model homes open for tour

607 Lost River Lane

West Sacramento, CA 95605

925.234.9015

More About Parkside at The Rivers

Now selling from the mid $600s

3 two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Up to 2,833 square feet

2-bay garages

Two model homes open for tour

595 Lost River Lane

West Sacramento, CA 95605

925.234.9015

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303.558.7352

[email protected]

