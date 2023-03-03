Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or “the Company”) (NYSE: W). Wayfair investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fw.

The investigation concerns whether Wayfair violated federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2023, Wayfair issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Among other items, Wayfair reported a 4.6% year-over-year decline in revenue for the quarter, for a net loss of $351 million. The Company reported that it ended 2022 with 22.1 million active customers, representing a loss of approximately 5 million customers during the year. On this news, Wayfair’s stock price fell $11.48 per share, or 23.05%, to close at $38.33 per share on February 23, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Wayfair shares, you can assist this investigation.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

