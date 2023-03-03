Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“CCSI” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCSI). CCSI investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fccsi.

The investigation concerns whether CCSI violated federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, CCSI disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[d]uring the preparation of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Company identified unintentional errors primarily relating to (i) to a legacy accounting practice, inherited from the spin transaction in its SoHo business that grossed up revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, with a corresponding offset to bad debt expense and (ii) the timing of revenue recognition of $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which after review, the Company has concluded should be reclassified as deferred revenue.” Accordingly, the Company’s Audit Committee “determined that the unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Prior Financial Statements’) should no longer be relied upon and that a restatement of the Prior Financial Statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the ‘Q3 2022 10-Q’) is required.” On this news, CCSI’s stock price fell $12.58 per share, or 21.14%, to close at $46.92 per share on February 23, 2023.

