American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on March 9, 2023, before the market opens followed by a live audio webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Paul Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, and Martine Gerow, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Amex GBT’s financial performance and business outlook.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Amex GBT’s website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.

