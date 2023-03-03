NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Empower by GoDaddy is GoDaddy's global social impact program equipping entrepreneurs with training, tools and peer networks to accelerate their journeys. Together with its nonprofit and community partners around the world, Empower by GoDaddy works to understand local communities and the small business landscape to identify gaps and develop customized, neighborhood-based programs that meet every entrepreneur's unique needs.



Internally, GoDaddy's goal is to create thoughtful, high-impact ways for employee volunteers to live out the company's mission of making opportunity more inclusive for all and experience first-hand how they can give back and improve lives. GoDaddy employees share their expertise in marketing, social media and website development with entrepreneurs.

GoDaddy asked two of its UK-based Empower by GoDaddy volunteers, Katherine Islim and Dinkar Jaitly to share more about their experiences supporting the program. Here is what they had to say:

What drew you to support Empower by GoDaddy?

Dinkar: "It was a great opportunity for me to speak to an audience and improve my presentation skills. As I am new to the company and working virtually, it was an opportunity to learn more about GoDaddy products as well as network within the company with other volunteers. Although I might not have the appetite to be an entrepreneur, I enjoy encouraging small businesses as every big business starts with a small step."

Katherine: "I was drawn to Empower by GoDaddy because of the ethos of helping those entrepreneurs without a technical background or resources to get their business online - as this can make such a difference! I enjoyed the chance to connect with our customers, use our products and hear first-hand from them their questions and challenges."

What would you tell others about volunteering for Empower by GoDaddy?



Dinkar: "Volunteering for Empower by GoDaddy is nice, especially when you can see what end users want to achieve and how GoDaddy products fit in with their needs. Also, as a GoDaddy employee, you get a free site for two years. You can use it and see from the customer's perspective what onboarding is like with GoDaddy products. Researching GoDaddy's various product features as a mentor helps you to see training videos and better understand what the features intend to do."

Katherine: "Do it! It's helpful to get outside of your day-to-day role and reconnect with why we're working here at GoDaddy - to help entrepreneurs."

GoDaddy employees are relentless advocates for entrepreneurs and apply their passion and skills to coach small business owners through Empower by GoDaddy. Employee volunteers teach topics from branding and domains to marketing and ecommerce.

To learn more about Empower by GoDaddy, visit: https://www.godaddy.com/godaddy-for-good/empower

To learn more about careers at GoDaddy, visit: https://careers.godaddy.com/

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series: By partnering with diverse local nonprofits and community organizations around the world, Empower by GoDaddy aims to reach those who haven't otherwise had access by offering skills training, resources, and mentoring to help accelerate their business journeys. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

