NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / North Kitsap Trails Association (NKTA) has announced Jonathan Rose, vice president of real estate for Raydient Places + Properties-a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary of Rayonier-as the recipient of its first Golden Pulaski Award. Rose is being recognized for his vision, leadership and follow-through on implementing Kitsap County's "String of Pearls" Trail Plan connecting local communities, parks and open space with recreational and non-motorized transportations options, including biking, hiking, equestrian and wheelchairs.

"By thinking globally and acting locally, Jon's trail-blazing ideas, level of energy and personal contributions are an inspiration to the Board. He has offered more than fifteen years of steadfast support that is key to our community's outdoor enjoyment while enhancing our livability, physical health and environmental sustainability," said Doug Maraist of NKTA.

The name of this award is derived from the pulaski, a multiuse hand tool that was first introduced in 1876 by the Collins Tool Company. It is credited to Ed Pulaski, an assistant ranger with the United States Forest Service around 1911, and today it is often used in trail building and wildland firefighting.

This award acknowledges Rose's vision and leadership on all the complex issues of the initiation and implementation of Kitsap County's "String of Pearls" Trail Plan, that was written by NKTA and adopted by the County in 2011. Rose has been instrumental in the preservation of open space that create these linear parks for public access to connect local communities, parks and open space across the north end of Kitsap County.

The concept name was borrowed from the historic "Emerald Necklace Park", a trail system in Boston, MA, which connects local communities and serves as a recreational destination. Stretching from the Back Bay to Dorchester, this inviting linear park greenway connects people and nature, just as landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted intended when he designed it more than 150 years ago.

NKTA advocates for future Kitsap generations to have a similar benefit from the Kitsap community "String of Pearls" amenity that connects their local communities with recreation and transportation options. This multi-modal recreational network of urban and rural paths interconnect with a paved multi-use arterial route called the Sound-to-Olympics (STO) trail. The STO will run across north Kitsap County from the Bainbridge Island and Kingston ferry terminals to the Hood Canal Bridge and will be an integral part of completing Washington's Cross State Trail. The STO will link-up the Palouse-to-Cascades State Park Trail and the Mountains-to-Sound Greenway with the Olympic Discovery Trail (ODT) in Jefferson and Clallam Counties. The Bainbridge-Poulsbo-Port Gamble STO route is also the designated Great American Rail Trail from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

About NKTA

It is NKTA's mission to unite North Kitsap with a regional system of land and water trails connecting communities, parks, and open space with recreational and non-motorized transportation options that promote stewardship of their natural resources and addresses climate change issues while enhancing our communities' livability. Discover more at www.northkitsaptrails.org.

About Raydient

Raydient masterplans, develops, builds, markets and sells "places and properties" ranging from multi-use communities and industrial parks to rural homesteads and recreational lands. Raydient is a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN, Financial), a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive timber growing regions in the U.S. and New Zealand. When the real estate market demands a higher and better use for a property, our team steps in to transition that timberland for its future purpose. Get to know us at www.raydient.com.

About Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN, Financial) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge "the way it's always been done." Get to know us at www.rayonier.com.

Group Photo (right to left) : Judy Willott, Kitsap Audubon Member; Don Willott, NKTA Vice President ; Doug Maraist, NKTA Board Member; Linda Berry-Maraist, NKTA Interim President; Jon Rose, Raydient Places + Properties; Read Ferguson, NKTA Board Member; Patsy Bryan, NKTA Board Member ; Debbie Griffin, Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park Steward; Kelly Campo, Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park Steward; Stephanie Foster, Raydient Places + Properties

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rayonier

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Rayonier

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740663/Jonathan-Rose-Honored-with-Golden-Pulaski-Award-from-North-Kitsap-Trails-Association



