LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 28 February 2023.



The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 28 February. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

A live webcast of the call will be available on COMPASS Pathway’s website at: Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, am[email protected], +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, [email protected], +1 401 290 7324