PIPER SANDLER & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $2.00Mil. The top holdings were SLAM(12.66%), ABGI(12.60%), and TWOA(12.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIPER SANDLER & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 145,319-share investment in NYSE:DTP. Previously, the stock had a 68.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.54 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, DTE Energy Co traded for a price of $51.37 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DTE Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,164 shares in NAS:ACDC, giving the stock a 10.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.09 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, ProFrac Holding Corp traded for a price of $19.29 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ProFrac Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The guru sold out of their 580,815-share investment in NAS:HARP. Previously, the stock had a 5.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.84 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $0.7544 per share and a market cap of $25.07Mil. The stock has returned -84.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NYSE:ASAQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $313.44Mil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -140.83.

The guru sold out of their 25,000-share investment in NAS:HCAR. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.1 per share and a market cap of $418.14Mil. The stock has returned 3.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -173.79.

