Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were PSQ(25.88%), SH(19.43%), and TLT(12.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. bought 2,200,087 shares of ARCA:PSQ for a total holding of 4,191,999. The trade had a 18.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.29.

On 02/24/2023, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $13.505 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 8.74% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 1,277,129-share investment in NAS:PDBC. Previously, the stock had a 12.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.13 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $14.1017 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -1.19% over the past year.

Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 562,687 shares. The trade had a 12.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.11.

On 02/24/2023, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $39.87 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned 2.04% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

During the quarter, Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. bought 1,005,116 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 2,768,848. The trade had a 9.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.61.

On 02/24/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.6277 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 4.45% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 15,962 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.35 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.005 per share and a market cap of $102.46Bil. The stock has returned 2.29% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

