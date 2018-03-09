BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Sotera Health Company ( SHC)

Class Period: November 20, 2020 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that for years the Company failed to employ adequate and effective emissions control systems at its sterilization facilities, allowing dangerous amounts of toxic EtO fumes to pollute the air surrounding those facilities and exposing communities to significantly increased cancer risks.

Argo Blockchain plc ( ARBK)

Class Period: September 23, 2021 – October 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 27, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (2) the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo’s ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (3) as a result, Argo’s business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, Argo’s business and financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. ( EYE)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals in order to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (3) that the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; (5) that the Company’s recruitment and retention efforts had not been successful and there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Allianz SE ( ALIZY, ALIZF)

Class Period: March 9, 2018 – May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz’s subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

