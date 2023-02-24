Rockford Fosgate® Promotes Zach Luke to Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Zach Luke to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Zach_Luke_Rockford_Corporation_VP.jpg

Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO stated, "Zach brings a unique perspective to the business."

In his 19 years with Rockford, Zach has held a variety of positions including director of marketing, regional sales manager, and for the last seven years, national sales manager.

Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO stated, "Zach brings a unique perspective to the business. He is passionate, highly driven, hates to lose, and embraces the Rockford culture. He understands retail, how customers buy and what motivates them. Most importantly, Zach understands our brand, it's history and how it has evolved over the years." Bill continued "I have had the pleasure to watch Zach grow and develop as a leader. I am pleased to have him on the team."

Zach Luke, Rockford Vice president of sales and marketing, said "I am excited to lead our sales and marketing team. My mantra has always been that the magic isn't in the idea, but the execution of it. With that I plan to build on our success by aligning creative ideas with the needs of the market to deliver a best-in-class experience with Rockford Fosgate."

This promotion follows the announcement that Theresa Anthony will be leaving Rockford on March 3rd. After more than 30 years in the audio world, she is moving on to the beauty products industry, accepting an executive role with a Gilbert Arizona based Cosmetics company.

Bill Jackson shared, "Theresa has spent much of her professional life in the audio industry. Beginning at Radio Shack back in 1991, her time with Mitek, to her 21 years as part of the Rockford team. Theresa has always been a driven person and willing to take on various challenges. Her dedication, loyalty and passion for the Rockford brand will be missed."

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

Rockford_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA24559&sd=2023-02-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-promotes-zach-luke-to-vice-president-of-sales-and-marketing-301755675.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24559&Transmission_Id=202302241345PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24559&DateId=20230224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.