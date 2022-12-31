PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ELECTS NEW DIRECTOR

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARIETTA, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced that Dwight Smith has been elected to the Peoples Board of Directors. He also joined the Board of Directors of Peoples' banking subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Mr. Smith, 65, is the founder and former President and CEO of Sophisticated Systems, Inc., an information technology consulting company in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Smith founded Sophisticated Systems in 1990 and served as President and CEO until February 1, 2023. He has over 43 years of information technology and software industry experience, including nearly eight years (1979-1987) with IBM.

Mr. Smith also has extensive experience serving on public and private company and non-profit boards of directors, including serving as a director of Rocky Brands, Inc. (2023-present), Nationwide Children's Hospital (2013-present) and State Auto Mutual Insurance Company (2005-2017). Mr. Smith also served as a member of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland from 2016 until 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Dwight join our Board," said Susan Rector, Peoples' Chairman of the Board. "His knowledge of the information technology sector combined with his many years of experience serving on boards of directors of both public and private companies will be of great value to the Board as the bank continues to grow."

Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer for Peoples, said that he too is pleased with Mr. Smith's election. "Dwight is a wonderful addition to our Board. As an entrepreneur who created and operated a successful business for many years, he will bring valuable insights and perspective to the Board. Dwight also has a passion for philanthropy and community service, which fits nicely with our culture. I am delighted that he has joined us."

Mr. Smith's volunteer and philanthropic activities include My Special Word, a not-for-profit program with the aspiration of inspiring youth through the use of positive words. Mr. Smith earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Master of Business Administration degrees from the Ohio State University.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $7.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022, and 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com

favicon.png?sn=CL24599&sd=2023-02-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-elects-new-director-301755683.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL24599&Transmission_Id=202302241353PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL24599&DateId=20230224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.