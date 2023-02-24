Hanyun Platform from XCMG Machinery Obtains CMMI Level 5 Certification

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU ,China, Feb. 24, 2023

XUZHOU ,China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanyun Platform from XCMG (SHE:000425; the "XCMG") has recently passed a significant evaluation of international authoritative institutions, and successfully obtained a certificate of Capability Maturity Model Integration level 5 ("CMMI5").

WechatIMG8971.jpg

The CMMI is jointly developed by the United States Department of Defense, Carnegie Mellon University and the National Defense Industry Association. As one of the most prestigious certifications in the global software industry, a CMMI certification is an important indicator to measure the engineering development ability of software enterprises.

The CMMI international certification system is divided into five levels----initial (Level 1), managed(Level 2), defined(Level 3), quantitatively managed(Level 4) and optimizing(Level 5). The higher the level, the more mature the enterprise software capability. CMMI5 is the highest level, recognized as the "ceiling" of software development capability certification in the field.

XCMG Hanyun Platform had passed CMMI3 certification as early as 2017, achieving the comprehensive integration of technology R&D and quality management with international standards. This time, the certification was valid for eight months. According to the CMMI5 model standard, the evaluation team conducted an all-round assessment of the applicable capability areas and practice areas of the Hanyun Platform through personnel interviews, on-site demonstrations and document inspection.

After some deliberation, the team agreed that the XCMG Hanyun Platform fully meets the objectives and practical requirements of the CMMI5 standard in terms of R&D capability, process organization capability and quality management level. The successful passing of CMMI5 certification is another major breakthrough of the XCMG Hanyun Platform after being selected into the Gartner Magic Quadrant. The recognition of international authoritative institutions means that the XCMG Hanyun Platform has reached the international benchmark in regard to software capability maturity, software R&D capability, service delivery and project management.

With an emphasis on innovation, the XCMG Hanyun Platform has to date played an instrumental part in some of the world's top 500 and key enterprises, including China Railway Construction Co., Ltd., China Communications Construction Company, Power Construction Corporation of China, Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd., and Kunming Yunnei Power Co., Ltd. As a pioneer of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), it has led the way in the industry in this respect, providing digital transformation services for enterprises.

For more information about XCMG Machinery, please visit https://xcmg-usa.com/, or its pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=CN24481&sd=2023-02-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanyun-platform-from-xcmg-machinery-obtains-cmmi-level-5-certification-301755602.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN24481&Transmission_Id=202302241321PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN24481&DateId=20230224
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.