Verizon Introduces $39 a Month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can take advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make it easier than ever for small business owners in the Boston area to access high-speed internet access, Verizon Business announces its newest data plan, which will be introduced in Boston, starting today. Local small business owners in select zip codes can sign up for 50 Mbps Verizon Fios service for the monthly cost of $39 with AutoPay and paper-free billing.

Fast internet has become a priority for small businesses. In fact, according to the Verizon State of Small Business Survey, 51% of small business respondents have added or upgraded their internet connection in the past year to accommodate high-capacity activities. The Verizon Fios 100% fiber-optic network provides small businesses with the reliability they need to achieve business objectives.

“Reliable speed and connectivity is not just critical for large enterprises but for businesses of all sizes,” said Michael Caralis, Vice President at Verizon Business. “This offer makes it easier than ever for Boston small businesses to realize the benefits of Fios at our lowest standard price point.”

The 50 Mbps/$39 per month offer is available to new Verizon Business customers, existing Verizon Business voice broadband completers and Basic Internet customers. AutoPay and paper-free billing discount required for $39 monthly offer price.

For more information on Verizon Business and the offerings available for small business, visit verizon.com/business.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

