PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023

Host Emeril Lagasse and Celebrity Chef Judges Robert Irvine, Phil Rosenthal, Nicole Gates, Jawan Strader, Ming Tsai, and Dave Portnoy Praised the BBQ Rodeo Burger's Juiciness and Flavor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, won the coveted Schweid & Sons® The Very Best Burger Award at the iconic Burger Bash competition hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The winning burger is BurgerFi's newest menu offering, the BBQ Rodeo Burger.

"BurgerFi's commitment to using high-quality ingredients allows us to elevate simple ideas to the next level," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. "By combining superior products, we're able to create interesting combinations like the BBQ Rodeo Burger which the Burger Bash celebrity judges loved. This win underscores our dedication to delivering food that is delicious and pushes the boundaries of flavors."

Host, Emeril Lagasse, and the panel of judges featuring world-class chefs Robert Irvine and Ming Tsai, Nicole Gates and media personalities Dave Portnoy, Phil Rosenthal and Jawan Strader, praised the BBQ Rodeo Burger's mouth-watering flavors.

"It's a great burger, juicy and reflective of who the brand is," says Robert Irvine during the award presentation.

The signature savory, sweet and spicy flavor profile comes from the perfect combination of All-Natural Angus Beef grilled with Charred Jalapeños and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions, and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ.

"The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the country," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "As an FIU Hospitality graduate, it's especially meaningful to participate in a cause that raises money for our future hospitality leaders."

Those who were unable to attend the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash event, can enjoy BurgerFi's BBQ Rodeo Burger for a limited time at all restaurant locations, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The "better-for-you" brand's menu has tasty options for its varied customer base including never frozen, All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives, Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and Sandwiches, and Frozen Custard Desserts.

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest restaurant location, visit www.burgerfi.com.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

