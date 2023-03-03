Robert Karr's Firm Exits Alibaba, Enters 4 New Positions

Former tiger cub's firm releases 4th-quarter portfolio

James Li
Just now
Summary
  • Joho Capital exited its Alibaba position and trimmed its Livent holding.
  • The firm entered positions in Quanta Services and SolarEdge Technologies.
  • It also took stakes in Shoals Technologies Group and Array Technologies.
Article's Main Image

Joho Capital, the firm founded by

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2022 included the closure of its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), a reduction to its position in Livent Corp. (LTHM, Financial), and new positions in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR, Financial), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG, Financial), Shoals Technology Group Inc. (SHLS, Financial) and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY, Financial).

Prior to founding the New York-based firm, Karr worked for the late Julian Robertson at

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), where he primarily focused on Asian securities. Joho concentrates its portfolio investments in a few securities and further does in-depth research on each holding.

1628602209719586816.png

As of December 2022, the firm’s $309 million 13F equity portfolio contains 15 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 28%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, industrials, consumer cyclical and consumer defensive, representing 84.40%, 7.80%, 3.39% and 3.33% of the equity portfolio.

1628602977868615680.png

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Alibaba

Joho sold all 479,571 shares of Alibaba (

BABA, Financial), chopping 10.73% of its equity portfolio.

1628603283067146240.png

Shares of Alibaba averaged $78.85 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.30 as of Friday.

1628603603134484480.png

The Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 91 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a GF Value rank of 4 out of 10.

1628635146196389888.png

Gurus with holdings in Alibaba include

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark International Fund, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

1628635894783184896.png

Livent

The firm sold 2,894,500 shares of Livent (

LTHM, Financial), discarding 97.18% of the position and 24.81% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $27.37 during the fourth quarter.

1628636186710937600.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Philadelphia-based lithium company a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.63 as of Friday.

1628636931778711552.png

Livent has a GF Score of 82 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a growth rank of 5 out of 10.

1628671278263078912.png

Quanta Services

Joho purchased 169,193 shares of Quanta Services (

PWR, Financial), giving the position 7.80% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $142 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.17 as of Friday.

1628927368770916352.png

The Houston-based energy infrastructure company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for momentum and financial strength.

1628927947941384192.png

Quanta’s profitability ranks 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 3.10% per year on average over the past five years.

1628935947628351488.png

SolarEdge Technologies

Joho invested in 85,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies (

SEDG, Financial), giving the holding 7.79% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $265.36 during the fourth quarter; the stock is a possible value trap based on its low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.68 as of Friday.

1628937095336726528.png

The Israeli solar inverter system company has a GF Score of 93 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and growth, a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 7 out of 10.

1628937749031587840.png

Shoals Technologies

Joho invested in 735,488 shares of Shoals Technologies (

SHLS, Financial), giving the position 5.87% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $24.14 during the fourth quarter.

1628988267544219648.png

The Portland, Tennessee-based company provides electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects. The company’s financial strength ranks 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 out of 9 and an interest coverage ratio that underperforms more than 90% of global competitors.

1628994988161404928.png

Despite low ranks for financial strength and profitability, Shoals Technologies does not have enough data to compute ranks for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score of 26 out of 100 may give an incomplete picture of the company's potential.

1628995310627885056.png

Array Technologies

The firm invested in 725,000 shares of Array Technologies (

ARRY, Financial), giving the position 4.53% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $19 during the fourth quarter.

1628996485376937984.png

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. Although the company’s financial strength and profitability rank just 3 out of 10, Array Technologies does not have enough data to compute ranks for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score of 20 out of 100 may give an incomplete picture of its potential.

1628996986315247616.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
