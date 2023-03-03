SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated ( CYTK) today announced three poster presentations at the American College of Cardiology 72nd Annual Scientific Session (ACC.23) taking place in New Orleans, LA from March 4, 2023 – March 6, 2023.



Title: 1560-153 - Aficamten in Patients with Symptomatic Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (REDWOOD-HCM Cohort 4)

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D. M.S., Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Session: 1560 - Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Clinical Science 11

Date: March 5, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:45 PM-1:30 PM Central Time

Location: Poster Hall, Hall F

Title: 1042-07 - Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Sara Saberi, M.D., Associate Professor, Cardiovascular Medicine, Frankel Cardiovascular Center, University of Michigan Health

Session: 1042 - Bulking Up: New Research in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Date: March 5, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:45-9:55 AM Central Time

Location: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Moderated Poster Theater 11, Hall F

Title: 1279-169 - Applicability of the GALACTIC-HF Trial and Omecamtiv Mecarbil to Patients Hospitalized for Heart Failure in the United States: From the GWTG-HF Registry

Presenter: Josephine Harrington, M.D., Fellow, Division of Cardiology, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University School of Medicine

Session: 1279 - Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Clinical Science 3

Date: March 4, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:45-12:30 PM Central Time

Location: Poster Hall, Hall F

