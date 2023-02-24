SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1267 stocks valued at a total of $722.00Mil. The top holdings were IGSB(4.33%), VTV(4.06%), and SCHP(3.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SRS Capital Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 1,020,288 shares. The trade had a 14.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.7.

On 02/24/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.69 per share and a market cap of $24.68Bil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 187,003 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.42.

On 02/24/2023, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.56 per share and a market cap of $21.90Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 322,424 shares of ARCA:IJK for a total holding of 323,173. The trade had a 3.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.59.

On 02/24/2023, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded for a price of $72.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned -2.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

The guru established a new position worth 236,971 shares in ARCA:IJS, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.88 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $100.22 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned 2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

The guru established a new position worth 198,266 shares in NAS:IJT, giving the stock a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.65 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF traded for a price of $114.86 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

