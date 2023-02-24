Palmer Knight Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were TRV(6.33%), RJF(5.53%), and CTAS(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Palmer Knight Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 113,459-share investment in NYSE:SKX. Previously, the stock had a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.3 during the quarter.

On 02/24/2023, Skechers USA Inc traded for a price of $43.88 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skechers USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:FTNT by 445 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.11.

On 02/24/2023, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $58.86 per share and a market cap of $45.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.78 and a price-sales ratio of 10.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 53 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/24/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $320.54 per share and a market cap of $146.74Bil. The stock has returned -30.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-book ratio of 10.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 8.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NYSE:A by 60 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.77.

On 02/24/2023, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $141.2 per share and a market cap of $41.78Bil. The stock has returned 10.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-book ratio of 7.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Palmer Knight Co reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 177 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.95.

On 02/24/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $111.31 per share and a market cap of $93.84Bil. The stock has returned -15.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

