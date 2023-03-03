Raymond James Financial Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2023, the Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.42 per share, payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per depositary share of 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (: RJF PrA) and $0.3984375 per depositary share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (: RJF PrB), in each case payable April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.22 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future shareholder distributions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.raymondjames.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

