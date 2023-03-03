Loop+EnergyTM (TSX: LPEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings results. The call comes after the company’s earnings, which are set to be announced on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, after market close.

Investors and members of the public can join the live call by dialing 1 (888) 330-2057 (toll-free) with the conference ID: 5946836. Following the call, a recording will be archived in the ‘Financials’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Loop Energy’s website (https%3A%2F%2Floopenergy.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancials%2F).

