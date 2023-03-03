American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:20 a.m. ET – Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank 31st Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.



Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 9:50 a.m. ET – Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.



Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 3:00 p.m. ET – Tom Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

