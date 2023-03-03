Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.riskified.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Riskified will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to [email protected], or by post to Riskified Ltd., Sderot Sha’ul HaMelech 37, Tel Aviv Yafo, Israel.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profits by mitigating risk. The world’s largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s machine learning platform analyzed the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.

