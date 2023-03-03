Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT. The Company will hold the meeting at its headquarters located at 3000 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, Texas. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 20, 2023.

About Halliburton

