Denver, CO, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash Inc. (: IPI) plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, March 6, 2023, after the market closes. Intrepid will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and answer investor questions.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the toll-free dial-in number 1 (888) 210-4149 or toll-in dial-in number 1 (646) 960-0145; please use conference ID 9158079. The call will also be streamed live via webcast.

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 for toll-free, 1 (647) 362-9199 for toll-in, or via webcast. The replay of the call will require the input of the conference identification number 9158079. The recording will be available through March 14, 2023.

About Intrepid
Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield services.
Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts or RSS feeds for new postings.

Contact:
Evan Mapes, CFA, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 303-996-3042
Email: [email protected]

