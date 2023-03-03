Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (“Energy Vault”) (NYSE: NRGV), a global energy storage company today announced that on February 24, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Energy Vault’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 693,203 shares of its common stock to 25 new, non-executive employees under the Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (as amended and/or restated, the “Inducement Award Plan”). The restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Energy Vault in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

The Inducement Award Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Energy Vault, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Energy Vault, pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.

The restricted stock units will vest with respect to the underlying shares as to 25% of the restricted stock units, on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and 6.25% of the restricted stock units, upon the employee’s completion of each three-month period of continuous service thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Energy Vault on such vesting dates. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Award Plan and the terms of the restricted stock unit award agreement covering the grant.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to sustainable energy storage. The company's comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230224005368r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005368/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.