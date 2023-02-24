PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR, Financial) announced that it will be participating at four upcoming investor events. Three of these events will include fireside chats with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.
Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum - Virtual
Time and Date: March 2, 2023, at 1:15 PM ET
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, Florida
Time and Date: March 6, 2023, at 3:25 PM ET
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, California
Time and Date: March 7, 2023, at 9:10 AM PT / 12:10 PM ET
Company Speaker: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer
Wolfe Research FinTech Forum – New York City
Date: March 14, 2023
Company Host: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.
For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.
Investors
[email protected]
Media
[email protected]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-301755891.html
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.