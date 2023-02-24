PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:BR, Financial) announced that it will be participating at four upcoming investor events. Three of these events will include fireside chats with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum - Virtual

Time and Date: March 2, 2023, at 1:15 PM ET

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer



Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, Florida

Time and Date: March 6, 2023, at 3:25 PM ET

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, California

Time and Date: March 7, 2023, at 9:10 AM PT / 12:10 PM ET

Company Speaker: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer

Wolfe Research FinTech Forum – New York City

Date: March 14, 2023

Company Host: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

