Evercore (NYSE: EVR), the leading global independent investment banking advisory firm, was once again presented the “Best M&A Adviser in Singapore” award by The Asset magazine at its 2022 Triple A Country Awards ceremony held on February 23, 2023.

The Asset’s Triple A Country Awards are Asia’s preeminent recognition for best-in-class institutions operating within the region. This is the sixth time Evercore has received the award of “Best M&A Adviser in Singapore” since 2015, the first full year that Evercore obtained its Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Since its establishment, Evercore has advised on some of the largest, most complex and transformational transactions in Singapore, one of the largest and most important financial centers in the world. This is the 11th award that Evercore Singapore has been conferred by The Asset, including being awarded “Best M&A Adviser in Asia” in 2021.

Mr. Keith Magnus, Chairman of Evercore’s business in Asia, commented, “We are deeply humbled to have been recognised for the sixth time as the ‘Best M&A Adviser in Singapore,’ since our official launch in 2015. The award is a testament to our ability to deliver superior outcomes for our clients as we meet them in the faith that they have placed in us to execute their most important investment banking transactions. We dedicate this award to our clients and thank them for their continued trust in us.”

“Evercore continues to be committed to Asia and Singapore and we look forward to continuing to advance our clients’ interests in the region,” Mr. Magnus continued.

Mr. John Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Evercore, said, “Being recognized as the ‘Best M&A Adviser in Singapore’ for the sixth time is unprecedented amongst all investment banking firms operating in Asia. It is a strong testament to Evercore’s track record in the region for providing best-in-class advice to our clients and underscores the breadth and connectivity of our business globally. The success in Singapore is reflective of Mr. Keith Magnus’ reputation, leadership and standing in Asia, and the strength of the team he has built.”

“Evercore serves both clients based in Asia as well as global clients with interests in Asia, and we remain committed to supporting the aspirations of our clients in the region. The leadership in Asia has the full backing of the firm to continue to grow our presence in Singapore and Asia, a key growth region,” Mr. Weinberg added.

Evercore provides conflict-free, expert advice to clients regarding the execution of key strategic initiatives including cross-border transactions and the deployment of strategic capital. The firm’s Singapore office was established in late 2013 with the appointment of Mr. Keith Magnus as Chief Executive Officer of Evercore Singapore covering the region, and a Senior Managing Director of Evercore. Evercore obtained its Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in mid-2014 and the office was officially launched in March 2015. Underscoring the importance of the Singapore office, Mr. Magnus was appointed as Chairman of Evercore’s Asia business in March 2017. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to Evercore’s business, Mr. Magnus was appointed a member of the firm’s Global Management Committee in October 2019.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005430/en/