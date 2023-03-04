BELTON, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Industry Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC PINK:INSO) clarifies the details of its recent transaction with Missouri based Phyto Life Organics, LLC. INSO recently announced it had purchased the company, Phyto Life Organics. The announcement should have stated that INSO purchased the assets of Phyto Life Organics in an Asset Purchase Agreement.

"The misstated announcement was unintentional and we wanted to clarify the matter to avoid confusion with our shareholders, stated INSO spokesperson, Eric Szia."

