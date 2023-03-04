Industry Source Consulting Clarifies Details of Transaction With Phyto Life Organics

2 minutes ago
BELTON, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Industry Source Consulting, Inc. (OTC PINK:INSO) clarifies the details of its recent transaction with Missouri based Phyto Life Organics, LLC. INSO recently announced it had purchased the company, Phyto Life Organics. The announcement should have stated that INSO purchased the assets of Phyto Life Organics in an Asset Purchase Agreement.

"The misstated announcement was unintentional and we wanted to clarify the matter to avoid confusion with our shareholders, stated INSO spokesperson, Eric Szia."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE: Industry Source Consulting, Inc.



