China Suzhou Plant Recognized by WEF

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Mondelēz International

Congratulations to MDLZ China's Suzhou plant for joining the esteemed league of manufacturers recognized as the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Great job by our Suzhou plant for leading the way in driving productivity, quality, sustainability, and supply chain resilience through digital and advanced technologies.

Digitization's key role in securing this prestigious title for China

With a bold ambition to grow retail models, double store coverage and address the impact of inflation on labor and logistics costs, MDLZ China invested in 4IR (4th Advanced Industrial Revolution) digital solutions. The solutions allowed the team to transform into an integrated supply ecosystem, resulting in an improved OTIF by 18 percent, reduced lead times of 32 percent, and market-share growth.

A huge thank you to the cross-functional teams who worked through challenges and actively contributed to the plant's digital transformation journey. This milestone has set China a step closer towards the BU's digital ambition!

8345b1fd-84ab-49dd-974f-47bf5bd64eb7.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mondelēz International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mondelēz International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mondelez-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Mondelēz International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740728/China-Suzhou-Plant-Recognized-by-WEF

img.ashx?id=740728

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.