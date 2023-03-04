NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / Qurate Retail Group

Celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko with her exclusive new culinary line for HSN

Throughout the month of February, Qurate Retail GroupSM has been celebrating and supporting Black-owned and -founded businesses across on-air broadcasts and digital platforms in honor of Black History Month. Several new Black-owned brands spanning the culinary, beauty and home categories have launched this month on QVC® and HSN® and are available to shop year-round across both platforms. Here's a closer look at some of the brands:

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740767/QVC-and-HSN-Launch-New-Black-Owned-Brands-During-Black-History-Month



