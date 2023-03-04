NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC), Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (: NSC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC)

On January 4, 2023, information was released regarding the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the New York State Office of the Attorney General filing a joint lawsuit against the company. The CFPB stated Credit Acceptance violated New York usury laws on interest-rate limits and other consumers and investor-protection laws.

New York's attorney general seeks to stop Credit Acceptance’s abusive and misleading practices, reform or rescind existing loan agreements, provide compensation to impacted New Yorkers, and secure penalties and damages due to this unacceptable and illegal behavior.

Following this news, on January 4, 2023, the company’s shares closed down 11.61%.

For more information on the Credit Acceptance investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CACC

Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC)

On January 26, 2023, Northrop released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, disclosing that the Company had received a criminal subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) on December 9, 2022, “seeking information regarding financial and cost accounting and controls that appears focused on the interest rate the company used to determine [its cost accounting standards] pension expense.”

On this news, Northrop’s stock price fell $19.82, or 4.3%, to close at $443.47 per share on January 26, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Northrop investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NOC

Norfolk Southern Corporation (: NSC)

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed around East Palestine, Ohio, near the border with Pennsylvania, leaking toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals.

For more information on the Norfolk Southern investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NSC

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com