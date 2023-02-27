Supermicro Accelerates A Wide Range of IT Workloads with Powerful New Products Featuring 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023

State-of-the-Art Intelligent Edge AI Computing Takes Center Stage for Next Generation Distributed Network Technology with up to a 30X Performance Improvement for Inferencing Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, will be showcasing its latest generation of systems that accelerate workloads for the entire Telco industry, specifically at the edge of the network. These systems are part of the newly introduced Supermicro Intel-based product line; the better, faster, and greener systems based on the brand new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids) that deliver up to 60% better workload-optimized performance. From a performance standpoint these new systems that demonstrate up to 30X faster AI inference speedups on large models for AI and edge workloads with the NVIDIA H100 GPUs. In addition, Supermicro systems support the new Intel® Data Center GPU Max Series (formerly codenamed Ponte Vecchio) across a wide range of servers. The Intel Data Center GPU Max Series contains up to 128 Xe-HPC cores and will accelerate a range of AI, HPC, and visualization workloads. Supermicro X13 AI systems will support next-generation built-in accelerators and GPUs up to 700W from Intel, NVIDIA, and others.

Supermicro's wide range of product families is deployed in a broad range of industries to speed up workloads and allow faster and more accurate decisions. With the addition of purpose-built servers tuned for networking workloads, such as Open RAN deployments and private 5G, the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor vRAN Boost technology reduces power consumption while improving performance. Supermicro continues to offer a wide range of environmentally friendly servers for workloads from the edge to the data center.

"Supermicro continues to innovate and design application-optimized solutions across the entire IT industry," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "At the network's edge, we are innovating quickly with the recent announcement of a complete family of servers optimized for deployments where significant computing power is required. The edge and Hyper-E servers are based on the latest Intel Sapphire Rapids CPUs with up to 60 cores per CPU, addressing the network edge challenges in addition to our rack-scale solutions for back-end processing. The Building Block Solutions® architecture enables us to be first to market with the most advanced servers from the edge to the data center, addressing a wide range of customer needs."

Supermicro servers are used for demanding workloads across the entire IT industry, including 5G workloads in the core, to the network edge, and accelerating AI for network optimization and IOT and 5G applications.

The advanced thermal architecture and optimized airflow of Supermicro X13 systems enable them to run in high-ambient-temperature environments of up to 40°C (104°F) with free-air cooling, reducing cooling-related infrastructure costs and OPEX. Liquid cooling options are also available for many X13 systems and can reduce OPEX by up to 40% compared to standard air conditioning. In addition, Supermicro's resource-saving architecture for multi-node systems utilizes shared cooling and power to reduce power consumption and raw materials usage, lowering both TCO and TCE.

In addition, the in-house design of Titanium Level power supplies further ensures improved operational efficiency. As a result, the PUE of a data center can realistically be reduced from an industry average of 1.60 down to the 1.05 range.

The range of Supermicro X13 servers, together with the latest GPU technology, such as the NVIDIA H100, A30, and A10 GPUs, or the Intel® Data Center GPU Flex or Max Series, accelerates data processing at the edge where extremely low latency enabled by 5G is critical. The Supermicro Universal 4U/5U GPU server containing NVIDIA H100 GPUs is ideal in data center environments requiring massive AI performance.AI at the edge. It is becoming a crucial technology for many industries and smart solutions. By utilizing the latest AI technology, decisions can be made closer to where the data is constantly generated, reducing network traffic and improving the customer experience. In addition, the Supermicro edge server product line, including the SYS-211E and the Supermicro Hyper-E server SYS-221HE are ideal for edge deployments where environmental conditions require compact yet high-performance servers. When large amounts of data need to be collected and analyzed, the Supermicro Petabyte storage system containing up to 16 E3.S NVMe drives is also available.

Supermicro will demonstrate several solutions at MWC in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 to March 2, 2023, in Hall 5, booth 5D66. Supermicro is collaborating closely with Intel and Capgemini to showcase the real world performance gains for Open RAN with the Intel vRAN Boost technology. In addition, Supermicro will be demonstrating a wide range of server and edge products at the Rakuten Symphony booth.

Supermicro will be demonstrating, in conjunction with leading-edge providers, the following solutions:

  • UST – Application of Machine Vision technology to provide frictionless checkout
  • Sodaclick – Voice-activated interaction in smart spaces
  • VSBLTY – Machine Vision / Security and smart spaces analytics

To learn more about the Supermicro at MWC 2023, please visit the Supermicro Hall 5, Stand 5D66. Interested attendees can schedule meetings with Supermicro executives and view Supermicro's February 28th roundtable discussion on 5G/IoT market trends.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

