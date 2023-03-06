Axonect Enterprise Enabler powers Axiata's first metaverse concert in Sri Lanka and Indonesia

1 minutes ago
COLOMBO, LK, Feb 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), a telco-focused software and solutions provider, is pleased to announce its Axonect Enterprise Enabler delivered Axiata Group's first-ever immersive music concert: MetaStage powered by Dialog Futureverse, designed in association with GSMA Open Gateway APIs. Hosted by Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata and Indonesia's XL Axiata as a proof-of-concept of GSMA's Open Gateway initiative, the concert showcased the opportunity for mobile operators to enhance existing services and deploy new services to their customers.

"We are delighted to have played a key role in powering Dialog MetaStage, the first metaverse concert in Sri Lanka," said Namal Jayathilake, Chief Technology Officer, Axiata Digital Labs. "Our Axonect Enterprise Enabler platform has once again demonstrated its potential as a powerful tool for digital innovation and transformation. We look forward to working with more mobile operators to bring new and exciting services to their customers."

Axonect Enterprise Enabler is a TM Forum ODA-compliant digital transformation platform that enables mobile operators to transform into Digital Telcos by seamlessly exposing mobile operator capabilities within a consistent federated and commercial framework via universal CAMARA APIs and TM Forum Open APIs.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Axiata Digital Labs to bring new and exciting opportunities to our customers," said Viranga Seneviratne, Senior General Manager at Ideamart, Dialog Axiata. "The success of Dialog MetaStage is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to working with Axiata Digital Labs to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the mobile industry."

"ADL's Axonect Enterprise Enabler platform has provided us with the tools we need to innovate and stay ahead of the curve in the mobile industry," said Yessie D Yosetya, Director & Chief Digital Transformation & Enterprise Business Officer, XL Axiata. "Together with ADL, we have been able to deliver a world-class concert experience to our customers, and we are excited to continue working together to develop new services and experiences that leverage the power of mobile technology."

The concert, held on February 17, featured Sri Lankan and Indonesian artists performing in front of a virtual audience (https://futureverse.dialog.lk). The Axonect Enterprise Enabler acted as the gateway for the concert orchestrating Open Gateway APIs and TM Forum APIs, enabling users from both countries to experience a customized concert.

Axiata Digital Labs will be at MWC Barcelona 2023 showcasing its Axonect Product Suite from 27 Feb to 02 March, Booth 7H17, Barcelona. Book a meeting at https://axonect.com/mobile-word-congress/.

About Axonect
Axonect is a robust, full-stack, product suite that supports rapid service delivery, improves agility, accelerates partnerships and transforms the enterprise landscape, seamlessly connecting northbound and southbound systems, allowing enterprises to be agile, digital service providers. Axonect products are built by the innovative engineering team at Axiata Digital Labs. Visit https://axonect.com.

About Axiata Digital Labs
Axiata Digital Labs (ADL) is an innovative software services and solutions provider, helping businesses globally advance in the digital era. Our convergent digital design experiences, innovative platforms and reusable assets connect numerous technologies to deliver tangible business value and experience. The technology hub of Axiata Group Bhd Malaysia, with 1300 professionals across Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, ADL helps customers in telecom, digital & financial services. Visit https://axiatadigitallabs.com.

Jamien Boulton
[email protected]

Source: Axiata Digital Labs

