Opera announces collaboration with OpenAI to realize AIGC Ambitions

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2023

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], one of the world's leading browser developers, announced today a collaboration with the leading artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI. This news comes two weeks after Opera announced its plans to expand its existing AI program by entering the AI-generated content (AIGC) space through its own solutions and existing partnerships.

Opera_Logo.jpg

Through the access to OpenAI's API and its first official generative-AI collaboration announcement, Opera gains access to OpenAI's state-of-the-art AI models, as well as personalized support from OpenAI's research team. This will allow the Oslo-based browser company to reshape the upcoming versions of its PC and mobile browsers towards the needs of the future versions of the Web. Opera browser users will be able to benefit from everything AI-backed browsing has to offer.

With this collaboration, Opera aims to integrate artificial intelligence and generative computing technologies into its products, reimagining the user experience.

"We are thrilled to work with OpenAI to accelerate the integration of generative AI in our products," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC Browser ang Gaming. "This collaboration will enable us to bring the latest AI and generative computing technologies to our users, and to further our mission of creating innovative and user-friendly browsers."

Augmenting the browser experience with AI

Opera announced recently its plans to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar. On top of that, the company is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities. Among the first features to be tested is a new "Shorten" button in the address bar that will be able to use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article.

"We are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web with generative AI. As the use cases are starting to be developed, we are reshaping our browser to allow our users to tap into the potential of AI in the best possible way," said Kolondra.

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator, developing web browsers for desktop and mobile platforms for more than 25 years. Its flagship products include the Opera browser; OperaGX, the world's first browser for gamers, and Opera Crypto Browser, a Web3-focused browser. All of Opera's browser products have unique built-in features that enhance the browsing experience and empower and protect users online, such as a free in-browser VPN, ad blocking and tracker blocking capabilities, protection from malicious websites, and more. Opera also has a track record and several years of experience of using deep-learning AI to deliver a better news experience to the users of our news and football apps. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA25403&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-announces-collaboration-with-openai-to-realize-aigc-ambitions-301756279.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25403&Transmission_Id=202302270300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25403&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.