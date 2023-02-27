PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], one of the world's leading browser developers, announced today a collaboration with the leading artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI. This news comes two weeks after Opera announced its plans to expand its existing AI program by entering the AI-generated content (AIGC) space through its own solutions and existing partnerships.

Through the access to OpenAI's API and its first official generative-AI collaboration announcement, Opera gains access to OpenAI's state-of-the-art AI models, as well as personalized support from OpenAI's research team. This will allow the Oslo-based browser company to reshape the upcoming versions of its PC and mobile browsers towards the needs of the future versions of the Web. Opera browser users will be able to benefit from everything AI-backed browsing has to offer.

With this collaboration, Opera aims to integrate artificial intelligence and generative computing technologies into its products, reimagining the user experience.

"We are thrilled to work with OpenAI to accelerate the integration of generative AI in our products," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC Browser ang Gaming. "This collaboration will enable us to bring the latest AI and generative computing technologies to our users, and to further our mission of creating innovative and user-friendly browsers."

Augmenting the browser experience with AI

Opera announced recently its plans to add popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar. On top of that, the company is also working on augmenting the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities. Among the first features to be tested is a new "Shorten" button in the address bar that will be able to use AI to generate short summaries of any webpage or article.

"We are at the brink of a new era of creativity on the Web with generative AI. As the use cases are starting to be developed, we are reshaping our browser to allow our users to tap into the potential of AI in the best possible way," said Kolondra.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator, developing web browsers for desktop and mobile platforms for more than 25 years. Its flagship products include the Opera browser; OperaGX, the world's first browser for gamers, and Opera Crypto Browser, a Web3-focused browser. All of Opera's browser products have unique built-in features that enhance the browsing experience and empower and protect users online, such as a free in-browser VPN, ad blocking and tracker blocking capabilities, protection from malicious websites, and more. Opera also has a track record and several years of experience of using deep-learning AI to deliver a better news experience to the users of our news and football apps. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

