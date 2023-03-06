Feb. 27, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that the company will join Microsoft’s Azure Operator Nexus Ready Program to offer customers interoperable cloud services.

Microsoft’s Azure Nexus Operator Ready Program certifies that Comtech’s Location Management Function (LMF), a standards-based location server for 5G, will be interoperable with Azure Operator Nexus. LMF runs on Comtech’s Dynamic Cloud Platform (DCP), which is designed to be infrastructure, cloud, and application agnostic—allowing communications providers and other organizations to easily orchestrate, integrate, and manage applications across private, hybrid, and public cloud networks.

“As one of Microsoft’s first Azure Operator Nexus Ready Program members, our customers and partners can now leverage Comtech’s enterprise technologies and software solutions on the Azure Operator Nexus platform,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “This collaboration demonstrates the flexibility, security, and adaptability of our DCP as well as the substantial benefits Comtech’s innovative software technology solutions can bring to cloud providers across the globe.”

Comtech’s DCP also unlocks the availability of new third-party applications across current and future computing environments, such as Microsoft Azure Operator Nexus.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

