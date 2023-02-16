Experience the Network of the Future, Today with Juniper Networks

NYSE:JNPR, Financial), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, will be attending this year’s Mobile+World+Congress in Barcelona, Spain, with a focus on its ability to deliver “the network of the future” now. This innovation helps customers to provide exceptional user experiences, streamline operational effectiveness and maximize cost efficiencies.

Juniper believes that the network of the future must be built and operated based on five key principles:

  • Open – to enable best-in-class solutions and ecosystems
  • Automated – to simplify multivendor networks and guarantee service quality
  • Cloudified – to deliver optimal agility and adaptability for resources and scale
  • Secure – to provide intelligence-led efficacy end-to-end without compromising throughput
  • Sustainable – to enable reduced resource consumption and extended lifecycles

Juniper in the News

NEC+Launches+Value-Added+x-Haul+Solution+Suite+with+Open+Ecosystem (February 16, 2023)

Juniper+Networks+Expands+Collaboration+with+IBM+to+Bring+Intelligent+Automation+to+Radio+Network+Solutions (February 23, 2023)

Juniper+Networks+and+Vodafone+Deliver+Successful+First-of-its-Kind+Open+RAN+RIC+Trial+on+a+Commercial+Network%2C+Highlighting+Third-Party+Apps+Integration (February 23, 2023)

Tele+Columbus+Deploys+Transformational+Cloud+Metro+Infrastructure+with+Juniper+Networks+%26amp%3B+NEC (February 27, 2023)

Juniper Demos at MWC

Four demos will be available on Juniper’s booth, covering specific solution and use case areas that enable service providers to design, build and operate (and each including inherent, threat-aware security capabilities), comprising:

  • Cloud-Delivered Mobile Transport Automation
  • Data Center Fabric Management and Telco Cloud
  • Open RAN Service Management & Orchestration and RIC
  • AI-Driven Enterprise Managed Services

Juniper’s innovative solutions will also be featured in joint demos on numerous partner booths:
Aira / AWS (Juniper %3Ci%3ERIC%3C%2Fi%3E/rApp) – AWS booth, (Upper Walkway, South Entrance)
AMD (Juniper Connected Security) – (Hall 2 stand 2M61)
IBM (Juniper %3Ci%3ERIC%3C%2Fi%3E) – (Hall 2 stand 2H20)
Microsoft (Juniper Connected Security) – (Hall 3 stand 3H30)
Wind River (%3Ci%3EJuniper+Cloud-Native+Router%3C%2Fi%3E) – (Hall 2 stand 2F25)

Global Mobile Award Nominations

Juniper’s Cloud+Metro solution has been shortlisted in the Cloud+category of this year’s GLOMO+Awards. This category-creating solution applies cloud principles to metro networks, enabling sustainable business growth with future-proof systems, architecture and AI-enabled automation as a service.

Juniper RAN+Intelligent+Controller (RIC) has also been shortlisted as a key+element within partner Rakuten Symphony’s Symworld™ Platform submission in the Best+Network+Software+Breakthrough category.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005356/en/

