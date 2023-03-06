Qualcomm and NEC Further the Commercialization of Virtualized and Open RAN

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
NEC.240.jpg

Highlights:
- New NEC virtualized distributed unit (vDU) solution to incorporate the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card.
- Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms will provide high-performance, energy-efficiency, and low-latency for NEC products, enabling an increase in network capacity and the full realization of the transformative potential of 5G.

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - During MWC Barcelona 2023, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and NEC Corporation highlighted their continued commitment to push the commercialization of next-generation networks with the introduction of the latest 5G vDU from NEC. Powered by the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, HPE ProLiant DL110 Platform, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, this new innovative infrastructure solution aims to address the ever-growing capacity challenges and low latency needs of networks of the future and satisfy the demands of consumer digital experiences.

Expanding on the companies' new windowprevious announcement from November 2021, these solutions will enhance how 5G services are delivered by allowing networks to manage increased data loads by broadening capacity and boosting flexibility. Thanks to the robust feature set of the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card, including commercial-grade Layer 1 (L1) software, operators will be able to more rapidly rollout future 3GPP release features, lengthen platform lifespan, and reduce total cost of ownership. All critical components to help fuel the next wave of digital transformation.

"NEC is a key leader in the infrastructure industry, and we are honored to be a trusted technology provider and power their new vDU solution with the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card," said Gerardo Giaretta, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Thanks to our promise of relentless innovation, we are well equipped to support partners like NEC with the most advanced 5G technologies to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of operators."

"Qualcomm Technologies has long been an industry leader in modem technology for mobile terminals and mobile base stations," said Katsumi Tanoue, General Manager, vRAN Business Department, NEC Corporation. "In addition, the Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card outperforms others in processing power and low power consumption. We are pleased to offer the vDU solution in combination with NEC's upper layer software."

"A benefit of Open RAN is the capability to introduce technology advancements by combining strengths of multiple companies," said Sadayuki Abeta, Vice President, Global Head of Open RAN Solutions, NTT DOCOMO. "We expect to achieve high capacity and power efficient vDU together with NEC and Qualcomm Technologies."

"Delivering a vRAN optimized, high density, cost-effective solution is what's required today by our joint telco customers. The HPE ProLiant DL110 platform is a purpose designed vRAN carrier grade solution," said Phil Cutrone, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Providers, OEM, and Telco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Together with NEC's new vDU solution, we are addressing the operators TCO requirements and sustainability concerns by finally enabling a true Open RAN solution."

Trial availability of NEC's vDU solution is expected in the third quarter of 2023 and commercial launch is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, thus marking a key milestone in Open RAN commercialization and delivering state-of-the-art 5G technology across the globe.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.