Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that the 2022 tax packages, including Schedule K-1s, are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Partner Relations support website at www.PartnerDataLink.com%2FGenesis or through the Quick Link on the Home page at www.genesisenergy.com. The partnership expects to complete mailing of the 2022 Genesis Energy, L.P. tax packages by Monday, March 6, 2023 and expects to make the Schedule K-3 available electronically by the end of June 2023. For additional information, unitholders may call Partner DataLink toll free at 855-502-0936.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

