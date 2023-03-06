SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.

JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:50am ET. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. OLAPLEX disrupted and revolutionized the prestige haircare category by creating the bond-building space in 2014, which is the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through an expanding omnichannel model serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

