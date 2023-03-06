W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Reporting and Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release and conference call, as well as its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Company is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after the close of trading on the . A conference call to discuss financial and operational results is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” Alternatively, the call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-739-3797 for domestic parties, and 1-412-317-5713 for international parties; phone participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time and request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

35th Annual Roth Conference

The Company is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 12-14, 2023. Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Janet Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site at www.wtoffshore.com in the “Investors” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer, active in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, the Company holds working interests in 47 offshore fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and 2 fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and 8 in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres (449,500 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 449,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 165,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
[email protected]
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
713-626-8525

Source: W&T Offshore, Inc.


ti?nf=ODc3Njk0MyM1NDMwNTgxIzIwMDkzMDE=
W-T-Offshore-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.