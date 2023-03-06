Humacyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

2 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and advanced tissue constructs and organ systems at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Sander, Chief Financial Officer, will represent Humacyte at the following investor conferences in March.

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (March 6-8, 2023)
Format:Corporate Presentation
Date:Monday, March 6
Time:1:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/huma/2006214


Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13-15, 2023)
Format:Corporate Presentation
Date:Tuesday, March 14
Time:2:40 – 3:10 p.m. ET
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer27/huma/2774359

Webcast replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations at https://investors.humacyte.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of Human Acellular Vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1-617-435-6602
[email protected]
[email protected]

Humacyte Media Contact:
Elizabeth Miller, M.D.
LifeSci Communications LLC
+1-646-791-9705
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

