LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers and a company continually focused on improving the dental ecosystem, has launched a new e-commerce website for its U.S. customers.

The new website, store.biolase.com , combines a state-of-the-art desktop and mobile-friendly design with "collections" for a unique and modern shopping experience that customers are accustomed to in today's environment. These different collections allow practitioners to quickly locate a product, and they can further refine the search criteria by procedure, laser type, or dental specialty with the click of their mouse or swipe on their mobile phone.

The website gives customers the ability to link their business bank account to their BIOLASE store account and to subscribe to items they buy on a regular basis, giving office staff more time to spend on patient care instead of placing orders. The site will also suggest popular items based on search history as customers browse or complete their purchases.

On a quarterly basis, the BIOLASE store website will spotlight a different BIOLASE dentist, along with helpful tips for some of their favorite procedures. This will enable more customers to quickly be exposed to the additional capabilities of their laser that they may not have previously considered, as well as learn which tips are being used in certain cases by top laser clinicians.

"We expect the new website will generate increased adoption within our laser platform by making it easier to identify the variety of procedural applications the laser can be used for, along with the best tips available for each treatment and procedure," said Steven Sandor, Chief Operating Officer of BIOLASE.

"We're excited to launch this new e-commerce site," said John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "We are continually focused on accelerating the dental laser adoption curve, and we believe this improved online shopping experience will help increase our momentum and continue to help laser dentistry become the gold standard of care."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 302 patented and 28 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2021, BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements, regarding BIOLASE's expected revenue and revenue growth and beliefs regarding its financial resources. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

