High Tide to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, said today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, after financial markets close on Friday, March 17, 2023. High Tide's first quarter 2023 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on the Company's website at https://hightideinc.com/invest.

High_Tide_Inc__High_Tide_to_Announce_First_Quarter_2023_Financia.jpg

Following the release of its first quarter 2023 financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sergio Patino, Interim Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the Company's financial results and its plans for the rest of 2023, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Webcast Link for High Tide Earnings Event:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/193203965



Joining by Telephone:



Canada dial-in number (Toll-Free):

1 833 950 0062



Canada dial-in number (Local):

1 226 828 7575



United States (Toll-Free):

1 833 470 1428



United States (Local):

1 404 975 4839



All other locations:

1 929 526 1599



Participant access code:

291706



Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by a live operator

Employee Stock Options Grant

In addition, High Tide announces the grant of 258,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to various employees, consultants and management of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") based on the last trading day immediately prior to this press release, expires three years from the date of grant, and vests over a two-year period. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company and are being issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan, which became effective on June 2, 2022.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 706,250 restricted share units ("RSUs") to various employees, consultants and management of the Company pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company upon vesting.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Brick & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 151 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. Canna Cabana is also the first cannabis discount club retailer in Canada.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of some of the world's most popular consumption accessories sites, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the potential of CBD globally through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, and BlessedCBD.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps the consumption accessories category stocked through wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 by Report on Business Magazine. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss High Tide's profile pages on SEDAR, EDGAR and on the Company's website at https://hightideinc.com/invest.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=CA24980&sd=2023-02-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301756087.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA24980&Transmission_Id=202302270600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA24980&DateId=20230227
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.