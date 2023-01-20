IGT Improves ESG Score in 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023

Company demonstrates leadership, scores in 88th percentile amongst evaluated businesses in the casinos and gaming industry

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it scored in the 88th percentile in the casino and gaming industry category in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). IGT was one of 69 companies that were assessed in its category, and the Company particularly demonstrated strong performance against its peers in environmental and social reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

"IGT remains committed to advancing the Company's global sustainability and ESG initiatives," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "This improved ranking from S&P Global provides insight on the impact of our sustainability efforts and helps IGT remain 'Ahead of the Game' when it comes to sustainability best practices. This enhanced score reassures our stakeholders that we continue to demonstrate industry leadership in global sustainability."

Within S&P's CSA, IGT received an overall ESG score of 52 on Jan. 20, 2023, an improvement from its previous assessment. On the basis of their performance, companies receive rankings for more than 25 financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Since 1999, the CSA and the collaboration with Dow Jones Indices (now S&P Dow Jones Indices) have been used to create a leading global sustainability benchmark. The CSA applies a best-in-class approach, meaning no industries are excluded from the assessment, and the CSA compares companies across 61 industries. Active participation in the CSA has helped many companies to stand out as ESG leaders.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

