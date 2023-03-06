With a holistic approach to enterprise customers, intent-based end-to-end network orchestration, and differentiated billing experience, Amdocs CES23 empowers service providers to foster innovation, accelerate time to market and maximize efficiency

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will showcase its industry-leading suite of open and modular, microservices-based and 5G and cloud-native solutions and services at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

CES23, the most advanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite spanning BSS, OSS and network, includes the recently announced real-time, AI-driven Customer Engagement Platform with Microsoft that improves end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamlines business processes, and monetizes existing services and new 5G use cases.

With a holistic lead-to-care process, CES23 also provides enhanced B2B capabilities for a streamlined business customer experience across sales, ordering, service consumption and monetization, as well as operations, and enables the rapid introduction of advanced digital services and new business models aligned with partner-based economy needs for all types of B2B segments and services. CES23 also reinvents the world of monetization, optimizing customer experience with total flexibility of personalized service monetization and AI-driven digital bill presentment.

On the network side, CES23 introduces intent-based solutions for the dynamic programmable network with extensive AI-driven, end-to-end network and service automation and orchestration, including next-generation network inventory capabilities required for managing services across hybrid networks, cloud and the edge. The suite also expands the 5G Value Plane, powered by 5G-native charging and policy engines enabling network control and monetization of current and future needs, with market-leading scale and resiliency.

"In today's macroeconomic climate, service providers are looking to modernize responsibly while delivering value quickly, and so the open and modular CES23 products are available as either a full replacement to a service provider's existing systems or as a complementary solution to their existing technology stack," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "The CES23 suite also supports service providers' imperative to foster innovation, enabling them to bundle connectivity with content and partner-based digital services and devices, and generate growth by introducing new business models and innovative consumer, business and industrial use cases."

The suite also leverages AI and machine learning (ML) across CES data sources from the business and the network to enhance cross-domain automation, introduce product-based AI use cases, and facilitate the introduction of a service provider's own AI/ML use cases. CES23's low-code platform enables business users to rapidly introduce new journeys and policies, accelerating time to market for new offerings. With AI-driven zero-touch operations, the suite enables service providers to optimize efficiencies while its zero-trust architecture meets the highest privacy and cybersecurity standards aligned to today's digital & cloud operational needs.

Supporting the deployment and operations of CES23 within the larger ecosystem of partner and other vendor solutions, Amdocs provides an industry-leading portfolio of services. Leading Lights recently recognized Amdocs as the Most Outstanding Systems Integrator for the Communications Industry, with success in migrating customers to the cloud, deploying innovative 5G solutions and implementing hyper-automation technologies for greater efficiencies. Amdocs' services also enable service providers to benefit from zero-touch operations with intelligent automation, enjoy higher quality through quality engineering based on AI-driven automation and smart analytics, and leverage data for business growth.

Amdocs at MWC

The Amdocs booth is situated in Hall 3, stand 3G10

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

