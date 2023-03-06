Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM ET in New York, NY

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in Miami Beach, FL

A live webcast of both events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.deciphera.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay of both webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® is Deciphera’s switch-control inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is approved in Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, New Zealand, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

